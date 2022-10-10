REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.
Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and President Biden’s alleged connections to Hunter’s overseas business dealings.
Even more shocking is the fact that, according to the New York Post, Biden has already shelled out $265,000 in taxpayer money to hire at least two people to head a team focused exclusively on combatting the potential probes against the current administration.
Richard A. Sauber, a top lawyer for the Department of Veterans Affairs, was hired in May to serve as “deputy counsel to the president.”
Sauber was reportedly tasked with overseeing potential House oversight investigations into the Biden Administration and is earning $155,000 a year.
Ian Sams, who formerly worked on Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign, was also hired to run official communications for the newly made team.
Sams is set to earn $110,000 a year for his new role.
Other reports have indicated that “staffing” and “operational expenditures” for this new team are expected to only grow larger – particularly if Democrats do lose control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.
“Americans deserve transparency from President Biden about his family’s suspicious business dealings,” Rep. James Comer, who is potentially set to chair the House Oversight Committee, said.
He added, “But instead of providing transparency, the White House is hiring staff at the American taxpayers’ expense to stonewall congressional oversight and accountability.”
“Let’s be clear: no amount of Biden White House staff or stonewalling will stop Republicans’ quest for transparency and accountability on behalf of the American people.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, news of Biden’s new team created to combat potential House oversight investigations into his administration comes just days after it was revealed federal investigators have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden for tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a firearm.
Although President Biden has regularly denied any involvement in his now 52-year-old son’s overseas business dealings, other evidence suggests the president was aware of, and was sometimes directly connected, to Hunter’s foreign dealings.