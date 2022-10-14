Beaming Gisele Bündchen Looks Carefree During 3-HOUR Spiritual Healing Session As Tom Brady Marriage Crumbles

Gisele Bündchen looked happier than ever while leaving a rejuvenating three-hour appointment with a spiritual healer this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

She was smiling from ear to ear in Boca Raton, Florida, enjoying lunch with Dr. Ewa Wieruszewska at a local Indian restaurant.

The moment of bliss during a Thursday rain storm was a symbolic sighting of the former supermodel, who has been enduring on-going turmoil in her marriage with NFL quarterback Tom Brady.