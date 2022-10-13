Your tip
'The Point Of No Return': Gisele Bündchen’s Pals Are 'Upset' At Tom Brady For 'Going Back On His Word' About Retiring From NFL

Oct. 13 2022, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen’s inner circle isn't happy with Tom Brady as the couple inches closer to divorce. The supermodel's closest pals are "upset" at the Super Bowl champ for "going back on his word and coming out of retirement" after promising Gisele he'd ditch his career to be a better husband and father, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele,” an insider claimed. While some of their friends believe this is the end for Gisele and Brady, others are hopeful they will work it out — but they better move fast.

The catwalk veteran has reportedly already hired a divorce attorney. She's been spotted without her wedding ring on for several weeks, ever since rumors of their marriage issues started.

“This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return," a pal told Us Weekly.

While Gisele and Brady have not released a statement about their rumored impending divorce, the model seemingly broke her silence in a cryptic message on Instagram.

“You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,” famed relationship guru Jay Shetty wrote, to which Brady's wife replied with a prayer hands emoji.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Gisele thought football was too "dangerous" for her husband. Behind closed doors, she allegedly made "desperate pleas" to Brady to hang up his cleats out of fear that the quarterback would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport.

Insiders said the Brazilian babe was "first in line" to express her worries about Brady's health. "He does have concussions," she said during a 2017 interview. "I don't really think it's a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time."

Before news of their split, RadarOnline.com was told Gisele's friends urged her to update the couple's prenup. The Brazilian bombshell and Brady signed a prenuptial agreement before they married 12 years ago.

They share two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.

