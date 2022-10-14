'Not Helping The Community': George Floyd's Former Roommates Criticize Black Lives Matter In Chat WIth Candace Owens
Two of George Floyd’s former roommates slammed the Black Lives Matter organization and claimed the foundation never once helped them in the wake of Floyd’s murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking claims were made in a newly released documentary by conservative commentator Candace Owens, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.
Owens’ documentary, which explores Floyd's May 2020 murder, Minneapolis and “the violent, racially-divided aftermath that fueled BLM's global rise-and filled its coffers,” also includes a series of interviews with those who claim the BLM organization negatively affected them.
Alvin Manago and Theresa Scott, who lived with Floyd in Minneapolis for four years before his murder, were included in Owens’ new film.
“He was a people person,” Manago said regarding Floyd before his death at 46 years old. “A Bible was the only thing you’d see on his desk. I used to hear him reading that Bible out loud all the time.”
Manago and Smith also revealed that, prior to Floyd’s murder, the three shared everything. But when Floyd passed, they were left taking care of the home and all the bills and left behind possessions that entailed.
“We would share everything — the rent, lights, gas,” Smith said. “So when that happened to Floyd, everything fell back on me and Alvin.”
Despite the fact the BLM organization collected upwards of $90 million in the aftermath of Floyd’s murder, Manago and Scott alleged not one cent of that money went to help them or the life Floyd left behind.
“It’s like they used it … as a way of funding whatever their motivation was,” Manago explained.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Owens’ new documentary also sheds light on the figures behind the BLM organizations – particularly the foundation’s founder Patrisse Cullors.
Cullors was forced to resign from the foundation in 2021 after it was revealed she spent millions of dollars – suspected to be taken directly from the non-profit organization – to purchase real estate.
Although the BLM organization has denied any wrongdoing took place, the foundation has been plagued and mired by financial problems and scandals ever since.