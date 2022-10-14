Brian Austin Green Claps Back With Receipts Disputing Ex-Fiancé Vanessa Marcil Custody Battle Claim

“I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” wrote Green in an Instagram story, that featured text over a picture of a court document that listed both Green and Marcil’s names on it.

Pictured on the document shared to the actor’s Instagram stories, Green is listed as the “respondent” and Marcil is featured as the “petitioner.”

Green continued the remark, following a crying laughing emoji, “How was I the Respondent then??”

He added the hashtags “factsisfacts” and “thetruthshallsetyoufree.”