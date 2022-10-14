'Stop Idolizing A Horrific Human!' Backlash Erupts After Jeffrey Dahmer-Inspired Halloween Costumes Become Hot-Ticket Item On eBay
Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired Halloween costumes are selling fast on eBay despite outrage from critics who say dressing up as the deranged killer is unacceptable, RadarOnline.com has learned.
One piece in particular is a short blonde wig emulating the hairstyle Dahmer wore. Replicas of his thin-framed gold eyeglasses are also up for grabs, plus a disturbing sweater with the emblazoned message, "I Eat Guys Like You For Breakfast."
There's also a retro shirt and toupée set, mask, as well as an orange prison jumpsuit, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Major retailers Spirit, Halloween.com, and Party City all are not selling any Dahmer costumes, TMZ reported.
Many are absolutely outraged of the Dahmer costume being popularized for the upcoming holiday now that his notoriety has continued after the release of Netflix's controversial thriller/true crime series Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
During his brutal killing spree, Dahmer was found guilty of the murder, rape, and dismemberment of at least 17 men and boys from 1978 to 1991.
The cases were especially chilling, as some of his slayings involved cannibalism, necrophilia, and the preservation of body parts.
As fate would have it, Dahmer was later bludgeoned to death in 1994 while serving sixteen consecutive life sentences in prison.
Backlash has already ensued on Twitter after one social media user posed as Dahmer getting his mugshot taken.
"Please do not 'Cosplay' or dress up as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween. Stop idolizing a horrific human that committed atrocious crimes. It's f------ weird," one tweeted. "Go to therapy to work through your weird a– obsession, too. That s--- is not healthy."
"I hope everyone who dresses up as Jeffrey Dahmer for halloween goes to hell no matter what," another wrote, while a third naysayer echoed, "If I see ANYONE dress up as Jeffrey Dahmer for halloween hands will be thrown. I'm not sorry."
This week, the co-creator of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story spoke out to address claims the show was "sympathetic" to the crazed serial killer.
"I think we show a human being. He's monstrously human and he's monstrously monstrous and that's what we wanted to sort of unpack," Ian Brennan told Page Six. "We tried to show an objective portrait as possible. We did our homework."