'Stop Idolizing A Horrific Human!' Backlash Erupts After Jeffrey Dahmer-Inspired Halloween Costumes Become Hot-Ticket Item On eBay

Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired Halloween costumes are selling fast on eBay despite outrage from critics who say dressing up as the deranged killer is unacceptable, RadarOnline.com has learned.

One piece in particular is a short blonde wig emulating the hairstyle Dahmer wore. Replicas of his thin-framed gold eyeglasses are also up for grabs, plus a disturbing sweater with the emblazoned message, "I Eat Guys Like You For Breakfast."