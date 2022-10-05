‘He Wanted Them To Be A Part Of Him’: Jeffrey Dahmer Investigator Reveals Why Serial Killer Ate His Victims After Brutal Slayings
An investigator who interviewed Jeffrey Dahmer and knew his family reveals the shocking motives behind the serial killer’s heinous acts and cannibalism of his victims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nancy Glass was one of the few investigative reporters who had access to Dahmer and was able to interview the man convicted of murdering at least 17 young men from 1978 until his arrest in 1991.
Glass has revealed some of Dahmer’s motives behind his actions that she learned from a 1993 interview for CBS’ Inside Edition.
In a Wednesday interview for the Australian radio show, Kyle and Jackie O, Glass shared that “he said he chose to eat them because he wanted them to be part of him.” Glass added that “he was so desperate, so desperately lonely, so ashamed of being gay.”
In an eerie afterthought, Glass told the hosts that during her time spent with Dahmer for the interview, he seemed “completely normal.”
The chilling recall of Dahmer’s demeanor suggests that he was capable of either being a master manipulator in body language and/or was devoid of all empathy to his victims and their families, allowing him to carry on as normal — for whatever normal can be to a serial killer cannibal.
The journalist also revealed that before ever corresponding with or interviewing Dahmer in prison, she took steps to understand his background by interviewing his family.
“I was involved with the family for several years. And the father [Lionel Dahmer] never thought anything was wrong [with Jeffrey]. He never noticed it,” Glass recalled on building a relationship with the Dahmer family. They granted Glass’ request to correspond with Jeffrey in prison.
Dahmer’s home life has been well shared as a story of trauma and grave neglect, that can be speculated played a hand in laying the foundation for the monster he was destined to become.
Glass stated that Dahmer’s “desperately lonely” disposition stemmed back as far as when he was a newborn, when his mother, Joyce Flint, forbid anyone to touch or hold him, “except to change his diaper,” Glass said of Joyce’s mothering.
Glass noted that this resulted in “bonding issues” that would later manifest in the killing and eating of his victims' corpses as a way to “be part of him.”
When asked if she felt any empathy towards Dahmer throughout their correspondence and prison interviews, Glass simply replied, “no.”
“You guys interview how many people? And basically, I'm the same as you. You go at it from a very professional standpoint,” she told the radio show hosts. “When you're you're interviewing a politician. You're careful, right? You don't judge. But ask the question so that everybody listening can judge - and that was my job.”
It was ultimately Dahmer’s deeply engrained fear of abandonment and inability to connect and form social bonds that drove his vial actions, never allowing his victims the opportunity to leave him.