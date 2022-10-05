‘He Wanted Them To Be A Part Of Him’: Jeffrey Dahmer Investigator Reveals Why Serial Killer Ate His Victims After Brutal Slayings

An investigator who interviewed Jeffrey Dahmer and knew his family reveals the shocking motives behind the serial killer’s heinous acts and cannibalism of his victims, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nancy Glass was one of the few investigative reporters who had access to Dahmer and was able to interview the man convicted of murdering at least 17 young men from 1978 until his arrest in 1991.

Glass has revealed some of Dahmer’s motives behind his actions that she learned from a 1993 interview for CBS’ Inside Edition.