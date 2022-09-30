FBI Investigator Drops Bombshell — Jeffrey Dahmer KILLED 'America's Most Wanted' Host John Walsh's Son
Cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer murdered the son of America's Most Wanted host John Walsh, an FBI investigator reveals.
Retired FBI agent Neil Purtell, who interrogated the twisted murderer in jail, has claimed Florida police bungled the investigation into 6-year-old Adam Walsh's death.
Purtell told RadarOnline.com that local police were determined to pin Adam's slaying on another drifter, Ottis Toole.
"Police agencies are like the military when they have a mindset," he said exclusively to this outlet.
Dahmer was linked to the barbaric crime by shoppers who spotted a creep matching the depraved monster's description stalking Adam at the Hollywood, Florida, mall where he was abducted on July 27, 1981. Dahmer had moved to the area after serving in the military.
Young Adam's severed head was found floating in a nearby canal two weeks later.
Purtell was one of the first investigators on the scene when Dahmer was busted in Milwaukee on July 22, 1991. His apartment was littered with human heads and other human remains.
"When I arrived on the gruesome scene with a local detective, we both looked at each other and whispered... 'Adam,'" he told RadarOnline.com.
The secret FBI file supported those findings. "The decapitation and disposal of the torso of Adam Walsh is again the type of behavior that Dahmer continued to exhibit in Milwaukee with his victims," the document chillingly confirmed.
"Jeffrey Dahmer closely matches the description of the person who abducted this young child."
After Dahmer was sentenced to life in prison for torturing, killing, and often eating at least 17 young men and boys, Purtell grilled him at Wisconsin's Columbia state prison.
"He said if he DID admit to it, he would be killed in prison as a pedophile," Purtell told RadarOnline.com. "My impression was he was admitting he did it."
Prophetically, another inmate beat Dahmer to death on November 28, 1994. "Justice was finally served," Purtell stated.