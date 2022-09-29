‘I Was Jeffrey Dahmer’s Slave’: Victim Tells Chilling Story Of Torment — And Claims There Are 7 More Victims Unaccounted For

Dahmer — who is the subject of Netflix's new series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — was brutally murdered on November 28, 1994, at the Columbia Correctional Institute in Portage, Wis., where he was serving a 936-year sentence for the vicious homosexual torture, murder, and cannibalization of 17 young men.

But he still haunts Billy Joe Capshaw to this day.

Chillingly, Capshaw claimed that Dahmer's tour of Army duty in Baumholder, Germany, may have resulted in as many as 7 other deaths, for which he was never punished.