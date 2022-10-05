'Don't Want To Hear Anything From Him': Billionaire Papa John's Pizza Founder Faces Backlash After Revealing He Lost 'A Home' In Deadly Hurricane Ian
The founder of Papa John's Pizza is coming under fire for what some have labeled as "insensitive" remarks about Hurricane Ian, RadarOnline.com has learned.
John Schnatter spoke with OAN on Tuesday after his property in Naples appeared to be submerged underwater from the Category 4 storm's excessive rainfall and flooding.
The interviewer informed viewers that Schnatter was speaking with them from one of his other homes in Park City, Utah.
"That gives you a little bit of perspective, the pictures, on how devastating this storm is. I'm not really worried about myself because I have the resources and the team and institutional knowledge, but you just can't imagine how bad this is," Schnatter said.
Some felt this comment in particular was tone-deaf and a nod to his massive net worth.
"My heart goes out to the folks in Florida. Yeah, I lost a home, but they lost everything," he continued, showing sympathy for those who have been left devastated.
After the segment aired, some viewers sounded off via Twitter.
"He lost 'a' home," one wrote, implying that others have lost far more without having a multi-million dollar fortune to rely on.
"I'm not worried because I have 600 million and can afford proper insurance. OAN is ridiculous," another tweeted, while others poked fun at OAN for misspelling the word "hurricane" before fixing the graphic.
On the other hand, some spoke out in his defense.
"Talk about trying to make something out of nothing. He was spot on and made reference that others are way worse off and his is nothing," a third social media user argued.
Another Twitter user added, "I mean at least he's being honest, he could have pretended it affects him a lot more."
Schnatter previously made headlines when he resigned as chairman of the company he founded back in 2018 amid public outcry over his use of the N-word on a conference call. He later said he had been working on eradicating the N-word from his vocabulary.
As naysayers comment about his recent interview, RadarOnline.com reported earlier today that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid a visit to storm-ravaged areas around Fort Myers with Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.