'Don't Want To Hear Anything From Him': Billionaire Papa John's Pizza Founder Faces Backlash After Revealing He Lost 'A Home' In Deadly Hurricane Ian

The interviewer informed viewers that Schnatter was speaking with them from one of his other homes in Park City, Utah.

"That gives you a little bit of perspective, the pictures, on how devastating this storm is. I'm not really worried about myself because I have the resources and the team and institutional knowledge, but you just can't imagine how bad this is," Schnatter said.

Some felt this comment in particular was tone-deaf and a nod to his massive net worth.