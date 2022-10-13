‘It Didn’t Happen Like That’: Jeffrey Dahmer Victim’s Mom Calls Out Netflix For Depiction Of Her Son’s Murder

The mother of a victim of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has publicly criticized Netflix for its inaccurate portrayal of her son’s life and murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Shirley Hughes is the mother of Tony Hughes, a deaf and mute man who was killed and dismembered by Dahmer after meeting him at a Milwaukee bar in 1991.

“It didn’t happen like that,” said the 85-year-old after watching parts of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Shirley has criticized Netflix over her son’s role in the series, saying the streaming service inaccurately depicted Tony and did not contact her or her family before the release of the series.