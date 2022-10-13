Rejuvenating Fertility Center Offers Novel 'Reproductive Immunology' Program For Infertile Women
Failure to conceive when you are desperately longing for a baby is one of the worst heartaches.
For those dreaming of starting a family, there’s nothing more devastating than a constant negative pregnancy test - especially if the reasons for infertility continue to go undiagnosed.
When all else fails, fertility doctors often turn to a field of medicine which studies the interactions between the immune system and the reproductive system. This is known as Reproductive Immunology.
Reproductive Immunology testing tries to find explanations for unexplained infertility, recurrent miscarriages, implantation failure, chemical pregnancies, and complications that arise when a patient actually does become pregnant.
This field of medicine is known to help in the treatment of endometriosis, inflammation-related infertility, and previously failed in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.
Endometriosis is associated with and could be a symptom of other immune and inflammatory disorders, such as:
● Thyroid disorder
● Rheumatoid arthritis
● Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)
● Fibromyalgia
● Celiac disease
● Multiple sclerosis
● Inflammatory bowel disease
It’s also important to keep in mind that women with endometriosis have poorer outcomes while undergoing IVF treatments because they tend to have lower ovarian reserve, poorer egg and embryo qualities, and lower implantation rates.
After extensive research and training in the field, RFC has become one of the leaders in the field of Reproductive Immunology and is committed to treating women who have endometriosis, failed IVF, recurrent implantation failure, recurrent miscarriages, or had a pregnancy with a history of active autoimmune disease (Hashimoto’s disease and others).
A mother’s immunological system plays a key role in pregnancy, as her body essentially considers an embryo to be half foreign since the sperm is considered foreign.
This can cause the body to actually reject that embryo. The mother must develop immune tolerance to her embryo in order to provide protection and immunity for both.
RFC’s goal is to help these women achieve successful pregnancies. RFC performs comprehensive analyses which help assist in generating a unique immunological treatment plan to effectively manage an IVF cycle and an early pregnancy.
Such work-up and treatments at RFC include:
● Intralipids infusions to lower NK (Natural Killer) cells
● Intra-uterine PRP infusion: PRP has been shown to increase stickiness and thickness of the uterine lining
● Endometrial biopsy for lining inflammation and receptivity assay (ERA)
● Omega 3 supplementation such as EPA and DHA
● Steroids (such as Prednisone) to lower body inflammation
● Blood thinners such as Lovenox and baby aspirin
● Other treatments based on each patient’s medical history
RFC has four locations in New York and one location in Connecticut, and was founded by Dr. Zaher Merhi, a board-certified Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility specialist. Dr. Merhi has been practicing in and researching the fertility field for over twenty years and continues to aggressively research every option for women hoping to become pregnant, regardless of age, medical history, or even body weight.
“We treat patients that other clinics turn away,” Dr. Merhi shares. “We have no cutoff or restrictions when it comes to age or BMI. We have ways of safely treating women over 40 and with a higher BMI.” RFC also blends the latest cutting-edge technology with ancient practices. Brand new technological advances like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy for ovarian rejuvenation are conducted alongside the ancient art of acupuncture. “We offer holistic and alternative methods,” says Dr. Merhi. “A healthy baby does not necessarily have to be the result of heavy doses of medication. After all, the world’s first IVF baby was born via natural IVF!”
RFC continues to pioneer treatments regarding Reproductive Immunology, while Dr. Merhi, the medical director and founder, continues his research in order to provide the best possible variety of fertility treatments, both old and new.