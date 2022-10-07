‘No Regrets. I’d Do It Again’: Inmate Who Attempted To Kill Jeffrey Dahmer In Prison Reveals Shocking Details Of His Failed Plan

An inmate who attempted to kill Jeffrey Dahmer prior to his fatal attack in prison has released new details on his failed plan, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nOsvaldo Durruthy was serving a 31-year sentence on drug and firearm offenses was given an additional 5 years to his sentence after the attempt to take the Milwaukee serial killer’s life with a shank occurred. Dahmer was convicted of killing, dismembering, and eating the corpses of 17 young men during a spree spanning from 1978 to 1991. \n\nDurruthy spoke on his plan to take out the infamous Wisconsin monster — and his lack of regret over the attempt, including the additional time he earned for it.The Cuban-born refugee told Daily Mail that prior to Dahmer being killed by another fellow inmate, Christopher Scarver, in 1994, he was intent on taking Dahmer out himself. \n\n“I don't have an ounce of regret on what I did to Jeffrey Dahmer. I tried to kill him, and I failed,” Durruthy said in his interview. \n\nUsing a 4-inch shank he fashioned from a shaving razor and toothbrush handle, Durruthy concealed the attempted murder weapon in the waistband of his pants during a prisoner church service on July 3, 1994. However, the shank broke before it could inflict any substantial damage on Dahmer. \n\nDurruthy explained that he had gone to great lengths to get closer to Dahmer in order to carry out his plan, including feigning mental illness so that he could be transported to the same facility as the cannibal.On the failed attempt earning him more time behind bars, Durruthy stated, “I don't even regret having to spend an extra five years in prison because I tried to kill him. And I'm glad someone else got him.” \n\nWhile Durruthy and Dahmer had never met and had no connection to each other, Durruthy’s plan was an attempt to execute jailhouse justice. \n\n“I've done a lot of bad things in my life that wouldn't make my family too proud. I thought that if I killed him, I could make up for some of the bad things I had done,” Durruthy said on his attempted murder plot. \n\n“At the time I thought I had nothing to lose, I was facing years in prison that seemed like a life sentence,” he continued, “I wanted to kill him for my family and for the black community.”\n\nDahmer’s victims were typically low-income and of Black, Latino, or Asian descent.Upon hearing of Dahmer’s transfer to the Columbia prison, Durruthy launched a plan to get himself transferred to the same facility that took nearly two years to come to fruition. When he arrived, his cell was directly next to Dahmer’s. \n\n“I've never said a word to Jeffrey Dahmer in my life. I would sit a few tables away at the dining hall observing him while he ate, with a smile on my face thinking to myself, I'm going to kill you one day,” Durruthy spoke of prison interactions — or lack thereof — with Dahmer. \n\nHis plan was set in place during a prisoner church service. After guards failed to catch the hidden shank during searches, Durruthy was placed three rows behind Dahmer. \n\nKnowing he would need to be much closer in order for his plan to be carried out successfully, Durruthy initiated a scheme for better proximity.Durruthy told guards he had an upset stomach and would need to use the restroom. Once inside the bathroom, he repositioned the shank from his waistband to his sock. \n\nWhen guards guided Durruthy back to his seat, they forgot where he was originally sitting, and Durruthy took his new spot directly behind Dahmer. \n\n“As soon as I sat down, I removed the shank from my sock, put it in my right hand,” the former inmate recalled in gruesome detail, “I stood up, with my left arm I put Dahmer in a head lock and with my right hand I began to slash his throat with the razor shank. I was slashing him back and forth as fast as I could.”\n\n“After a few slashes the shank broke. It wasn't strong enough, it fell out of my hand on to the floor,” he said of the moment he knew his plan failed. \n\n“He was still in a headlock with my left arm so with my right hand I started to punch him in the face and many times as I could before prison guards jumped in and pulled me off him.”\n\nWhen recounting the incident, Durruthy stated that Dahmer was pulled away while screaming out, “I didn't do anything.”\n\nDahmer was eventually killed by another inmate later that same year. Durruthy was paroled in 2016 after serving 25 years.