Home Sweet Home: Gold Coast Mansion Where Johnny Depp Severed His Finger Sells For $40 MILLION After Amber Heard Court War

It not only comes equipped with 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms but also a cinema and a 2000-bottle wine cellar, in addition to a helipad and its own go-kart track.

Doohan only paid $1.7million for the property back in 1996, going on to renovate it.

The property made headlines again when Depp claimed he lost the tip of his finger at the mansion in 2015 during an alleged altercation with Heard in Australia.