Home Sweet Home: Gold Coast Mansion Where Johnny Depp Severed His Finger Sells For $40 MILLION After Amber Heard Court War
The sprawling Gold Coast mansion where Johnny Depp severed his finger during an alleged 2015 altercation with ex-wife Amber Heard has sold for a whopping $40 million, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
The famous abode — formerly owned by 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan — was purchased at the highest price ever for a Queensland home.
It not only comes equipped with 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms but also a cinema and a 2000-bottle wine cellar, in addition to a helipad and its own go-kart track.
Doohan only paid $1.7million for the property back in 1996, going on to renovate it.
The property made headlines again when Depp claimed he lost the tip of his finger at the mansion in 2015 during an alleged altercation with Heard in Australia.
"I was looking at my bones sticking out," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor told the jury in April. Per his testimony, the Aquaman starlet threw not one, but two vodka bottles at him, claiming the latter cut his finger.
After the ordeal, he got surgery for the injury. "I don't know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that's probably the closest that I've ever been," Depp stated under oath.
Depp's recounting of what happened contracted claims made by Heard, who alleged that he severed his own fingertip during a supposed three-day bender after he flew into a jealous rage.
She claimed he smashed a telephone and the broken glass cut him.
At the end of their contentious legal battle stemming from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that Heard authored, the jury awarded $10 million to Depp in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
The punitive damages were ultimately lowered to the state's statutory cap or legal limit, making his total damages $10.4 million.
As for Heard's countersuit, she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.
Heard isn't giving up yet, however, as RadarOnline.com confirmed she filed a notice of appeal in July to challenge the verdict in Depp's defamation trial against her.
A rep for Depp previously told us, "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances."
The rep added, "We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand."