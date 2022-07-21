Ready To Risk It All! Amber Heard Officially Files To Appeal $15 Million Johnny Depp Defamation Verdict

Depp, 59, previously won $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, the latter of which was reduced to $350,000 due to a state cap.

As for Heard, she was awarded $2 million over a previous comment Depp's attorney made, calling her domestic abuse accusations a "hoax."

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice," a spokesperson for the Never Back Down actress told RadarOnline.com in a statement.

Meanwhile, a rep for Depp told us, "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand."