Johnny Depp Gets Justice: Amber Heard Rushes Out Of Courtroom After Jury Awards Actor $15 Million In Defamation War

Although Depp's name was never mentioned in the op-ed, his attorneys previously said in court documents that Heard's piece was all part of an "elaborate hoax."

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," Depp wrote in a statement following the verdict. "Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

"I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world," Depp added. "I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media."