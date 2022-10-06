'Unhappy' Ben Affleck Moping Around After Selling His Bachelor Pad In Wake Of J Lo Marriage Issues
Ben Affleck wore his emotions on his sleeve after selling his epic bachelor pad. The newlywed didn't seem to be in the mood to celebrate after scoring nearly $30 million for his former Pacific Palisades palace. Affleck's sale comes after he ditched his beloved home to find a new one with his wife, Jennifer Lopez — however, insiders claim he's "not happy" about how his three-month marriage is going, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Oscar winner, 50, appeared down in the dumps while strolling through Santa Monica, CA, on Thursday, fresh off the whopping $28.5 million sale. He bundled up for the cooler weather, slipping into an all-beige ensemble — a far cry from the jeans and t-shirts he usually sports.
Affleck went all neutral in a sweater, slacks, and a stylish jacket, an outfit most likely picked out by his fashion-forward significant other.
In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Affleck looked deep in thought while picking up the son he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner up from school. The Argo star was glued to his cell phone until the bell rang for Samuel.
When he met his son, Affleck chose to hold his 10-year-old hand. He also juggled a large coffee instead of his usual cigarettes — a habit that J Lo's desperately trying to break.
Affleck wasn't just making a statement with his outfit. The A-lister had his wedding ring on clear display for photographers as rumors continue to swirl that his marriage with J Lo is hitting a rough patch.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Affleck's lack of love for fashion, his "dangerous" motorbike collection, and his smoking habit has caused tension in Bennifer 2.0's relationship.
Affleck "didn't realize what he was getting into," a pal claimed, insisting the couple has been fighting nonstop since saying "I do."
"He's a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," the insider said.
J Lo's also allegedly angry over how messy Affleck is at home. "Ben doesn't clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer," another source stated. They aren't just allegedly fighting over those issues either. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Ben's smoking has also become a problem.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the source explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
Affleck and J Lo first tied the knot in July by eloping in Las Vegas. They followed their nuptials up with a big three-day affair at Affleck's Georgia estate in August. And while it's only been three months, one thing seems to be clear — the honeymoon is over.