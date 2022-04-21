Johnny Depp Admits To Writing 'Billy Bob & Easy Amber' In Blood & Paint With Severed Finger After Vodka Bottle Injury

Johnny Depp copped to writing profanities and cheating accusations about Amber Heard and Billy Bob Thornton in blood after his finger was severed by a vodka bottle he claims was thrown by his then-wife.

On Thursday, the jury in the $100 million defamation trial saw shocking photos of the aftermath and heard firsthand testimony from Depp, in which he revealed that when the blood was dried up, he dipped his injured finger in paint.