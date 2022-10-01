A $40,000 Contract To Kill Jeffrey Dahmer: The Untold Story Of A Secret Plot To Have Deranged Cannibal Murdered
Jeffrey Dahmer was brutally murdered on the orders of crime lords who put a $40,000 contract on the deranged killer's life, and RadarOnline.com has all of the jaw-dropping details.
The Vice Lords were behind the hit years ago as they despised Dahmer because he preyed primarily on young Black men and boys in the crime-ridden Milwaukee neighborhood which they controlled.
On the morning of November 28, 1994, an inmate named Christopher Scarver cornered stone-cold killer Dahmer in a prison bathroom and unleashed his anger.
Dahmer showed no fear and gave chilling last words: "I don't care if I live or die."
Scarver then repeatedly slammed Dahmer's head against the ground and wall with such tenacity that guards could barely recognize him.
"Dahmer was the victim of a carefully-planned execution. He was targeted for death by the Vice Lords," a prison employee said in an interview. "The crime lords put a $40,000 price tag on his head. Since this money was being offered by a notorious drug-dealing gang with plenty of cash, there was little question that it would be paid."
"The $40,000 was to go to anyone on the outside — a relative, friend, whatever — designated by Dahmer's killer. A gang member on the outside would deliver the money," added the prison employee about how they planned to distribute the funds.
The "Milwaukee Monster" was in isolation for a year after arriving at the maximum-security Columbia Correctional Institution in 1992, putting off their plans until he later asked for permission to be put on a work detail.
Gang members then taunted Dahmer and told him to watch his back. Insiders said that white supremisists would look out for him at times, claiming "some even got into fights with the black gangs on Dahmer's behalf."
But Dahmer could only be protected for so long. On July 3 of that year, another inmate slashed at his throat with a makeshift knife at a prison chapel service, but the blade was faulty.
Despite being widely hated, admirers sent letters and mailed Dahmer more than $5,000 behind bars, claimed the employee.
However, all of that came to an end on the day Scarver found the opportunity to unleash his plan.
"Scarver came up behind Dahmer while he was cleaning a bathroom," claimed the employee, noting Scarver was a large man at 6-feet-1 and 190 pounds, while Dahmer was tall but lanky so he was easy to overpower.
Dahmer was found at 8:10 AM and guards took notice of his blood being splattered all over the wall and floor.
Following the brutal attack, Dahmer was still breathing and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead at 34.
"Scarver told inmates: 'I did the world a favor by killing Dahmer — and he wanted me to do it, too. He deserved to die and he knew it,'" added the prison employee.
Dahmer killed at least 17 boys and men during his vicious killing spree between 1978 to 1991.