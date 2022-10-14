‘This Is Fyre Festival’: Chaos Erupts At BravoCon Before ‘RHOBH’ Panel As Video Shows Fans Running Out Of Event

Reporter Dave Quinn dished, “Love ‘em, hate ‘em, or love to hate ‘em, here’s how popular the #RHOBH panel is at #BravoCon2022: it’s currently delayed because fans bum-rushed security to fit into the room. Everyone’s currently being kicked out! #BravoCon.”

Bravo issued an apology on Twitter reading, "There was an issue where we failed to clear the room after one panel ended while the audience for the RHOBH panel entered causing an over-capacity issue. Security acted immediately to ensure the safety for all present. We absolutely want to ensure that everyone has the weekend and experiences they came for."

Eventually, the security got the crowd together and the ladies took the stage. Lisa Rinna was booed mercilessly as she walked out to the crowd.