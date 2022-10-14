Inside 'Harry Potter' Star Robbie Coltrane's Final Months Living As Recluse In Scottish Highlands Before His Death At 72

In the pictures, another barn to the left of the house is where Robbie collected and tinkered with the old cars. At least he did. In recent years before his death, the actor’s health deteriorated and his osteoarthritis did not allow him to get under the hood or drive them.

“Reclusive is definitely the word I would use to describe Robbie. He is our neighbor and in fact, his barn is on the closest of our 11 farms to us here,” Edmonstone said one year before Coltrane’s death. “But there is no neighborliness coming from him - not for years. Many years ago we would see him for private dinners. But that has stopped now.”

"I have not seen him since a private dinner about five years ago or maybe more. It is what it is. You can take a horse to water as they say. He just does not want to be part of things in the community any longer. He has completely shrunken away from things. It's very sad,” Edmonstone continued.