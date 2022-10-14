Leah Remini Blasts L.A. Politician Mitch O'Farrell Over Scientology Ties, Says It's 'Sick & Unacceptable' In Scathing Twitter Rant
Leah Remini called out councilmember Mitch O'Farrell for his ties to the church of Scientology in a series of scathing tweets, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
The King of Queens star took to Twitter with a call to action on Thursday, noting that many of her followers may wonder "why isn't anyone doing anything about Scientology?"
"Here's your chance to make a difference," Remini wrote. "In this photo, on the left, you have Scientology exec Shane Woodruff who was my 'handler' when I was a Scientologist and LA City Councilman @mitchofarrell."
Remini said that in the 2014 portrait she re-posted, O'Farrell was presenting a laudatory proclamation to the church, alleging he did this "many years after reporting, and first-person accounts made clear that Scientology is a dangerous, totalitarian cult."
She doubled down on her point by sharing a second photo of the politician presenting another proclamation to Scientology executive John Goodwin in 2018, adding that wasn't the only time he showed his support.
Remini provided a link to prove that he attended the Scientology holiday lighting celebration in 2021 and helped to push the button turning the lights on last year, tweeting an article reporting on his appearance at the event.
"At this point, Mitch is a top enabler of Scientology's criminal behavior," she argued, citing a quote he made at the celebration talking about how people "need an infusion of hope and happiness and optimism and love and mutual respect" after the pandemic.
"It's sick and unacceptable for a person holding elective office," she wrote.
Remini continued by imploring people to cast their vote for Hugo Soto-Martínez.
"@MitchOFarrell is up for re-election this November. Ballots are out now. Mitch's opponent is @HugoForCD13 ...a vote for Hugo is a vote AGAINST Scientology," she tweeted.
O'Farrell has not yet addressed Remini's tweets about his ties to Scientology, although he did release a statement regarding the leaked audio scandal surrounding councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León.
"For Los Angeles to heal, and for its City Council to govern, there must be accountability," he posted on Thursday. "The resignation of councilmember Nury Martinez is the first, necessary step in that process. To that end, I repeat my call on councilmembers de Leon and Cedillo to also resign. There is no other way forward."