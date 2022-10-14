Leah Remini Blasts L.A. Politician Mitch O'Farrell Over Scientology Ties, Says It's 'Sick & Unacceptable' In Scathing Twitter Rant

"Here's your chance to make a difference," Remini wrote. "In this photo, on the left, you have Scientology exec Shane Woodruff who was my 'handler' when I was a Scientologist and LA City Councilman @mitchofarrell."

Remini said that in the 2014 portrait she re-posted, O'Farrell was presenting a laudatory proclamation to the church, alleging he did this "many years after reporting, and first-person accounts made clear that Scientology is a dangerous, totalitarian cult."

She doubled down on her point by sharing a second photo of the politician presenting another proclamation to Scientology executive John Goodwin in 2018, adding that wasn't the only time he showed his support.