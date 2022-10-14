'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Flips Off Critics As She Sashays On Stage After Being Booed At BravoCon
Reality star Lisa Rinna refused to let critics rain on her parade, flipping off naysayers after receiving a frosty welcome during the Thrills in Beverly Hills panel at BravoCon 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source at BravoCon told RadarOnline.com that Rinna was booed when she came on stage and that every time she opened her mouth, she was being booed.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality sashayed into the room during the New York City convention on Friday and gave the middle finger to her haters.
Meanwhile, Rinna's costar Erika Jayne got all the praise she could have hoped for, being greeted with a round of applause as she made her entrance.
The duo was joined by fellow costars Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kyle Richards.
Rinna made sure all eyes were on her during the event, wearing a show-stopping tangerine two-piece suit and coordinating heels.
Moderator Brad Goreski later grilled Rinna and her costars about their regrets from season 12, to which she jokingly replied, "How long do you have, Brad?"
"How about when I screamed at Sutton? I mean, that was really intense. The two times I screamed at Sutton, how about that? … To see it back, I was quite horrified," she said.
One person then shouted, "Owning it!" to which she agreed. "Owning it, yes baby!"
In recent weeks, Rinna has dealt with no shortage of backlash.
The American Institute for Cancer Research called out the Bravolebrity after they claimed she used "the specter of cancer as emotional blackmail to justify airing her grievances." As we previously reported, Rinna told her cast mates she would "get sick and get cancer" if she didn't get the gossip about costar Kathy Hilton off her chest.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com some behind-the-scenes tea as well.
Sources alleged that Rinna is demanding $2 million a season, which would make her the highest-paid Real Housewife ever.
"Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate," they claimed. "Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn't get the deal she wants."