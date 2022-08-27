'Real Housewives' Star Diana Jenkins Forced To Hire Bodyguards Following Threatening Backlash From Fans

This isn't the Bravolebrity's first feud with Beauvais. As Radar previously reported, Jenkins shot back after her co-star called her "uneducated" during an episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

"Dear Garcelle, Next time you go on national television why don't you educate viewers on how many times I went to Haiti. Your home country," she wrote at the time. "Why don't you tell them how many planes full of first aid and medical supplies I sent to Haiti. Why don't you tell viewers how many millions of my dollars I have given to your country. A woman from Bosnia did that."

Jenkins, who joined RHOBH in season 12, was born in Bosnia 1973. She lived there until she was forced to flee the country after a war broke out in 1992. She moved to London, England, where she attended college, before eventually settling down in California.

