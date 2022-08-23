'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais' Teenage Son Attacked By Online Trolls, Lisa Rinna Jumps To His Defense
Garcelle Beauvais and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars were forced to step in after her teenage son, Jax, 14, became the target of cyberbullies who took issue with his mom's TV drama.
Jax exposed the online trolls on Monday, posting their hateful messages that showed he's been thrown in the middle of Garcelle's ongoing concern about Erika Jayne's alcohol consumption in the Bravo season.
"TELL YOUR MOM TO Leave ERIKA ALONE," one hater spewed on Jax's Instagram page. "Garcelle worry about your The Real being cancelled and leave Erika alone," mirrored another. "GARCELLE STOP USING ERIKA, LISA, DIANA, KYLE, DORIT FOR YOUR FREE PUBLICITY," demanded a third.
Others brought Jax's older brother, Oliver, into the conversation, pointing out his troubled past.
"Your brother Oliver is a drug addict but your mom is calling Erika an alcoholic and making her look bad? Make it sense," wrote one follower. "Garcelle have you checked on Oliver's drug intake yet? Worry about that rather than worrying about Erika," posted someone else.
Jax had his own message about the hurtful comments.
"Im a f------ 14 year old leave me alone please," he wrote. Following the news, his mom and her co-stars jumped into the off-screen drama, including Garcelle's frenemy Lisa Rinna.
"We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you -- why can't you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us - love to hate us But leave the kids alone!" she wrote. "What I was just sent about [Garcelle's] son is disgusting and unacceptable. What I heard happen to [Kyle Richards' daughter Portia] is disgusting and unacceptable. What you've said and done to my own kids disgusting," Rinna shared on her Instagram Story.
"The threats to [Erika Jayne's] son!?!! And I'm sure all of the other beautiful children. They didn't sign up for this. What are doing?!" she continued. "The kids - all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough it enough."
Garcelle agreed, responding with her own message to haters.
"I'm usually a very strong woman. I've been raised to be strong. My life has taught me to be strong. But when it comes to my kids, it hurts and it's not OK," she wrote. "I've been in tears all night. It's just a TV show people. Scream at your TV, throw something at your TV, but leave our kids alone."
Garcelle ended her post by writing, "This has to stop!! They're just kids!!!!"
Erika faced her own backlash after she told Jax to "get the f--- out of here" at Garcelle's birthday party.
In April, RadarOnline.com revealed Erika's drinking and prescription pill use was a hot topic of conversation during the filming of season 12, to the point that she was confronted head-on by her closest cast member, which is Rinna.