'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Accused Of Stiffing Housekeepers In Bombshell 2018 Lawsuit
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins was sued by her ex-housekeepers and gardener over accusations she stiffed them on wages.
Radar obtained a bombshell lawsuit filed by Jenkins’ former employees in 2018. In the suit, Griselda Santana, Jorge Ramirez and Maricela Salazar sued for failure to pay overtime, failure to provide proper breaks, and failure to pay earned wages.
They claimed to have demanded unpaid wages from Jenkins but she refused.
Santana said she worked as Jenkins’ housekeeper from October 2014 until she was discharged on June 14, 2017. She was paid $25 an hour. Salazar started work for the socialite in 2015 and was terminated in 2017.
“Both Santana and Salazar, throughout their employment with [Jenkins] were required to work 8 and 9 consecutive workdays per extended workweek period,” the suit read. Further, they claimed Jenkins did not pay them overtime wages earned after working more than 40 hours in a work week.
To make matters worse, they said Jenkins staff told them they weren’t allowed to take a 10-minute break but only the hour break. “Any time attempted to be taken by Salazar or Santana as a rest break, either before or after the lunch break was interfered with by either supervisor and aggressively denied.”
The women said they were often yelled at by the supervisors if they were out of sight and constantly searched for if not seen working.
They said they complained to Jenkins about the situation but she told them “this is how we do it in Bosnia.” The housekeepers said they complained no less than 20 times but they were ignored.
The third defendant Ramirez worked as Jenkins’ garner from 2006 until 2014. He returned to work in 2016 through 2017. He accused Jenkins of failing to provide him with proper rest breaks.
Salazar sought $40k in unpaid wages and penalties, Santana demanded $50k and Ramirez believed he was owed $12,250+.
Jenkins denied all allegations of wrongdoing in response. Eventually, the case was dismissed months later.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the new RHOBH star has quite the past. In another past lawsuit, the star was accused of threatening to call the police on a black security guard during a dispute.