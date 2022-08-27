Donald Trump Jr. Mocks FBI Affidavit With Shocking NSFW Joke About His Father

Donald Trump Jr. took to social media to share an obscene meme mocking the FBI after authorities released a largely redacted affidavit in connection with their raid of Mar-a-Lago in early August.

The 44-year-old shared a photo of his father, Donald Trump, on a golf trip, photoshopped to include a large vertical bar over his groin area.

"Redact this!!!" he captioned the awkward snapshot on Friday, August 26.