Diana Jenkins Goes OFF After Garcelle Beauvais Calls Her 'Uneducated' Over 'Black Content Creator' Dispute

Dionne had reposted a meme insinuating Jenkins' appearance had changed drastically over the years, to which the reality star fired back, adding, "It can't feel good being a Black content creator."

Although she publicly apologized and explained her response was taken out of context as well as lost in translation, Jenkins later became a hot topic on WWHL and Beauvais didn't hold back.

When asked by Cohen about her views on Jenkins saying Beauvais was the "least welcoming" to her, Beauvais said, "She's nuts."