RHOBH Truce! Kim Richards Reveals Cancer Scare Inspired Lisa Rinna Reunion 'I see things differently,’ the star said in light of the her negative test result.

Kim Richards‘ cancer scare led to her truce with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, RadarOnline.com can report.

The RHOBH alum, who reportedly had a health scare involved with her breasts, reconciled with Rinna last weekend at BravoCon.

During the event’s live episode of Watch What Happens Live, Richards announced that Rinna’s daughter is dating her son in law’s brother, before inviting her to celebrate Christmas with her.

“I decided since we could be family — come on over here for a minute — I would like to officially invite you to our holiday family Christmas party,” she said, which got a big response from the crowd.

Richards later tested negative for the cancer, but the scare helped her to “see things differently.”

“I see things differently, I feel things differently. So between the two, just walking out [at BravoCon] and being around all kinds of people again, that alone was an amazing experience for me,” she said.

“And us [Kim and Kyle Richards] being there with my sister [Kathy Hilton], the thing with Lisa [Rinna]… Seeing my sister come out, and when she walked by, her and I giving each other a hug in front of all the people. It was just fun.’

Richards and Rinna’s troubled relationship has been documented on the reality show.

After Rinna broke a wine glass on a lunch table in Amsterdam, their long term issues started.

Rinna kept attacking Kim about her issues with sobriety and was eventually called out for doing so.

“Does that make you happy? Does that make you feel good? I feel really good about myself today Lisa. Do you? You lie. And you are a faker. And you don’t tell the truth,” Richards asked.

Rinna was pressured into apologizing, but the feud wasn’t over.

At the 2017 RHOBH reunion, Richards returned the blue bunny Rinna gifted her new grandson because it had “bad energy.”

“I brought [to the reunion] the bunny because I never gave it to my grandson. It didn’t feel like it had good energy, sorry. So I think what I should do is give it to you and when you and I are in a better place, maybe you can give it back to me.”

They made up at a Halloween bash in celebration of Kyle’s daughter’s Farrah’s 30th birthday ahead of their BravoCon truce.