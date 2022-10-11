Ron Herrera, L.A. County Federation of Labor Head, Resigns After Racist Leaked Audio
L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera resigned from his position after leaked audio exposed former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez for making racist remarks during a conversation with him and two other council members late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Herrera stepped down from his position late on Monday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
"The Executive Board of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor also calls on those elected officials who were present to follow President Herrera's example by immediately resigning as well," part of the statement announcing the news read.
Herrera's resignation came shortly after Martinez did the same in response to a leaked October 2021 conversation also including Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León.
The 30-minute conversation was led by Martinez, who went off about fellow colleague and council member Mike Bonin several times.
People were outraged after hearing Martinez saying Bonin handled his young Black son as though he were an "accessory," going on to describe the way his son acted as "Parece changuito," or "like a monkey," as first reported by the Los Angeles Times.
Martinez vented about Bonin raising his adopted son "like a little white kid" who needs a "beatdown."
"Let me take him around the corner and then I'll bring him back," she quipped to her two colleagues, later issuing a public apology for her words used in the once-private exchange.
Martinez took responsibility for her comments and said there are still no excuses.
"I sincerely apologize to the people I hurt with my words: to my colleagues, their families, especially to Mike, Sean, and your son. As a mother, I know better and I am sorry. I am truly ashamed," she continued.
"As someone who believes deeply in the empowerment of communities of color, I recognize my comments undercut that goal. Going forward, reconciliation will be my priority," Martinez shared.
Martinez announced Tuesday she is taking a "leave of absence" from the council.
Bonin, for his part, had confessed that he was "disgusted and angry and heartsick" over the ordeal while Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti slammed the council members, stating "there is no place for racism anywhere in L.A."