Ron Herrera, L.A. County Federation of Labor Head, Resigns After Racist Leaked Audio

"The Executive Board of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor also calls on those elected officials who were present to follow President Herrera's example by immediately resigning as well," part of the statement announcing the news read.

Herrera's resignation came shortly after Martinez did the same in response to a leaked October 2021 conversation also including Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León.

The 30-minute conversation was led by Martinez, who went off about fellow colleague and council member Mike Bonin several times.