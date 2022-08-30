Tom Crusie And Elisabeth Moss Dragged Into Scientology’s Battle With Leah Remini’s Assistant

At age 15, Haney said she signed Scientology’s billion-year contract with the church promising to stay committed to its goal. She alleged she was made to do manual labor seven days a week. Eventually, she said she was able to escape but not before being forced to sign a document by church officials.

“During the routing out process, I was made to sign the departure documents in a room with only Scientology’s general counsel and a man armed with a gun,” Haney said in her lawsuit. “I do not know any of the contents of the documents I signed. I was not given copies of the documents. I signed any document that was given to me because I just wanted it to be over and to get out of there."