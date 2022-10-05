The Top 5 Most Explosive Scientology Documentaries That Expose Scandals And Secrets Of The Mysterious Church

If you’ve ever been curious about the inner workings and scandals surrounding the world of Scientology, RadarOnline.com has found must-see documentaries that expose Scientology unlike any other productions available. \n\nFrom mega-star members like Michael Jackson and Leah Remini to Tom Cruse, Scientology has had a dramatic impact on the entertainment industry. \n\nFollowing sexual abuse allegations, kidnapping, conversion attempts, and sex trafficking allegations have surfaced regarding Scientology and its famous members, several high-profile ex-members have bravely stepped forward to discuss the church’s influence on nearly every aspect of their lives, including being the reason for tearing apart families and turning kids against their own parents, including Nicole Kidman. \n\nScroll to see RadarOnline’s top picks for must-watch Scientology documentaries.Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief produced by HBO retails for $4.99 at amazon.com. \n\nThe HBO documentary, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief is a powerful telling of secrets within the Scientology world. The documentary dives into the workings and beliefs of L. Ron Hubbard’s church, through the wrenching retelling of life within the church from former Scientologists. Directed by Alex Gibney, the film features superstars like Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman and John Travlota.Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Season One by A&E retails for $12.99/season or $1.99/episode at amazon.com.\n\nOf the many ex-Scientologist who have come forward to tell their stories, Leah Remini remains at the top of the list of those looking for justice. In Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is the first of three seasons of the docuseries spearheaded by Remini. Within the first season, Remini shares her personal experience of being involved in the church while giving a platform for victims to tell their lesser-known stories. Taking accounts from former high-ranking members, the series digests the beliefs, policies and politics that control the Scientology community.My Scientology Movie retails for $3.99 to rent or $12.99 to buy at amazon.com. \n\nIn a more lighthearted take of investigating the secret workings of Scientology, My Scientology Movie follows documentarian Louis Theroux on his journey to better understand the church. After being denied admission to the church’s headquarters, Theroux launches a somewhat comical plan to attempt to reveal the mysteries behind the Hollywood-laced church.Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Season Three by A&E retails for $2.99/episode or $24.99/season at amazon.com.\n\nIn its explosive third season, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath attempts to get to the alleged root cause and motivation of the Scientology church: tax exemption status. Over the course of the first two seasons, Remini shares high-ranking members’ inside knowledge and victim testimonies on their experiences within the church. Now, Remini has set out to expose the high-stakes price that comes with the church’s tax exemption status.Scientology retails for free through Prime Video or $1.99/rent or $7.99/buy at amazon.com.\n\nWhile many documentaries and series revolving the church of Scientology focus on salacious scandals and high-profile members, the simply titled documentary, Scientology, aims to expose the church for what featured ex-members believe it to be: a cult. Through laying out tactics and doctrines used by the church, Scientology discusses the abuse suffered by victims through highlighting practiced used by other well-known and condemned cults.