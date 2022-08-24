Bigger Brood! Nick Cannon Announces 10TH CHILD Is On The Way, Expecting Baby #3 With Brittany Bell
Double digits! Nick Cannon is going to be a dad … again, Radar has learned. The Wild 'n Out host announced his 10th child is on the way with a big pregnancy unveil.
"Time Stopped and This Happened," he captioned his Instagram post on Wednesday debuting her growing baby bump. Bell is reported to be in her third trimester.
It appears Cannon could have another baby boy coming as he added the hashtag, "SonRISE." The pair currently shares two kids: Powerful and Golden.
The TV personality is also expecting a little one with Abby De La Rosa, who is due in October 2022. They currently share twin boys Zion and Zillion, whom they welcomed in June 2021.
Plus, he just welcomed his eighth child, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi last month.
Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey and was the proud father of late son Zen, whom he had with Alyssa Scott.
Zen sadly died just months after he was born following a brain cancer diagnosis.
Cannon had shared the tragic news on his daytime talk show in December, celebrating the beautiful and bittersweet moments they shared together before his passing.
"We had a short time with a true angel," the Drumline actor said. "My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer."
Scott also issued a statement after the loss of their angel baby.
"It was a privilege being Zen's mommy," she told People, adding that she would always cherish their memories. "It's so beautiful and encouraging to see even complete strangers being touched and moved by Zen's light. Zen's spirit and light will shine bright forever."
Cannon proved true to his claims that he would be expanding his family with three new additions during an interview this year.
"You would be close," he told Entertainment Tonight amid guesses at how many children he would welcome. "You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022."