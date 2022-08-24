'Words Have Consequences': Country Crooner Jason Aldean's Wife Sparks Backlash After Thanking Parents For 'Not Changing My Gender'

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," she captioned the clip for her 2.2 million followers.

In the comments section, many drew their attention to her caption.

"Say it louder for those woke people in the back!! #saveourchildren," one supporter wrote. Meanwhile, others said the message could be problematic.

"Definitely don't care what people's preferences or viewpoints are, just always be mindful that on a platform such as yours, you have the ability to have a large impact on youth," one social media user pointed out.