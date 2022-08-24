'Words Have Consequences': Country Crooner Jason Aldean's Wife Sparks Backlash After Thanking Parents For 'Not Changing My Gender'
Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, posted a new get ready with me-themed video with a caption about "gender" that sparked a debate amongst fans, Radar has learned.
The mom of two started off the clip by going makeup-free while playing Beyoncé and Jay-Z's hit Upgrade U, later showing herself with picture-perfect glam and a fashion-forward ensemble.
"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," she captioned the clip for her 2.2 million followers.
In the comments section, many drew their attention to her caption.
"Say it louder for those woke people in the back!! #saveourchildren," one supporter wrote. Meanwhile, others said the message could be problematic.
"Definitely don't care what people's preferences or viewpoints are, just always be mindful that on a platform such as yours, you have the ability to have a large impact on youth," one social media user pointed out.
They added, "So, those who are struggling with their identity, for whatever reason, may see this and feel lesser. Doesn't mean you can't have your opinions. Just know your words hold power and it may not make some young and influenced teens feel great."
"Well said. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions but words have consequences," another social media user chimed in.
Brittany limits her comments on Instagram and has yet to respond to any critics.
The Dirt Road Anthem musician and Brittany tied the knot in March 2015 and they share two children together: son Memphis, born in December 2017, and daughter Navy, born in February 2019.
Jason also shares two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.
The country crooner dished about his life in the spotlight in 2020 and revealed how he navigated being a husband and father in addition to a performer.
"Now I've made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I'm out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too," he told Us Weekly.
In May, Brittany shared her own life update by telling fans they had officially become "Florida residents again," giving a peek inside their lavish and sprawling abode.