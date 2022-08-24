Prince Harry Debating On Cutting 'True Bombs' About Family From Highly Anticipated Memoir

Prince Harry first announced his plans to write the memoir when he signed a reported $20 million deal with Penguin House in July 2021.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the 37-year-old renegade royal said at the time.

He added, "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."