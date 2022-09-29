Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Desperately Trying To Stall Netflix Show As King Charles III Puts On Hold Royal Titles For Their Kids
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are desperate to stall the release of the Netflix docuseries that they've been working on for the past year to get back in King Charles III's good graces for the sake of their children. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pivoting on their highly-anticipated project now that Queen Elizabeth is dead and Harry's estranged dad is sitting on the throne, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Netflix has not announced the product yet, the streaming service's boss is feeling the heat as Harry and Meghan are said to be squirming over the anticipated December release date. Sources claim the couple wants to make a boatload of edits, which could push the show's debut to 2023.
RadarOnline.com has discovered that the King's decision to hold their children's prince and princess titles over their heads falls on the Duke and Duchess' next moves — a reason they are making the dramatic U-turn.
According to one insider, Harry and Meghan are willing to downplay what they had previously said about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, on the Netflix docuseries.
“A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall," a source told Page Six.
“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?”
Another insider revealed the Netflix CEO is under pressure to move forward with the December release date.
“Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished," they told the outlet.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Charles threat to hold Harry's children's royal highness status hostage doesn't just rely on the docuseries. The monarch is willing to bestow his son and Meghan's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess.
This website can report that Charles' "trust" also rides on whether Harry pulls this upcoming $20 million tell-all on the royal family.