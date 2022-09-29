Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Desperately Trying To Stall Netflix Show As King Charles III Puts On Hold Royal Titles For Their Kids

While Netflix has not announced the product yet, the streaming service's boss is feeling the heat as Harry and Meghan are said to be squirming over the anticipated December release date. Sources claim the couple wants to make a boatload of edits, which could push the show's debut to 2023.

RadarOnline.com has discovered that the King's decision to hold their children's prince and princess titles over their heads falls on the Duke and Duchess' next moves — a reason they are making the dramatic U-turn.