King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

"One of the interesting things that came out in all of this was the speculation about titles, and Archie and Lilibet ... whether they would officially be acknowledged as Prince and Princess, the titles owed to them when Charles became King," she stated, pointing out that Harry and Meghan's kids are still listed as "Master" and "Miss" on the royal website.

"And I'm told that that is a very clear signal from the King. He's willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust," Nicholl claimed.

"They have to know that they can trust the [Sussex] family," she added.