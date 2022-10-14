It's A 'Time Bomb!' King Charles III Vows To BAN Prince Harry From His Coronation If Duke Of Sussex Takes Aim At Queen Camilla In Memoir
King Charles has reportedly promised to “ban” Prince Harry from his coronation next year should the renegade prince “attack” Camilla in his upcoming memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to comes as a royal rift continues to divide the Royal Family, the newly appointed King Charles is apparently worried the Duke of Sussex is set to target Queen consort Camilla in his book scheduled to be published next year.
Charles’ official coronation is currently scheduled for May 6, and – although an official release date has yet to be set for Harry’s still unnamed memoir – the new monarch is reportedly expecting at least one chapter to be focused on his second wife and Harry’s stepmother.
“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” one royal source revealed on Thursday.
Another royal insider claimed Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are currently on a “tentative list” for King Charles’ coronation in May – meaning Charles is “leaving the door open for [them] to get the call up — or be excluded.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir may permanently ruin his chances of ever being welcomed back to the Royal Family in an official capacity since he and Meghan turned their backs on their royal duties in February 2021.
"This is an incredible moment to be used. The country loved that feeling of unity and seeing the brothers back together, it was a beautiful sight," Tina Brown, a former Vanity Fair editor, said in September regarding Harry’s return to England in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing.
"But unless he gives up his book and the tell-all documentaries and interviews then there can be no trust,” she continued. “I think if he does that there can be a way.”
Harry’s memoir was initially scheduled to be published in November 2022, but was ultimately delayed until 2023. Now, reports suggest the book will be published around Easter – meaning Harry will have time to include content focused around Queen Elizabeth’s passing and her subsequent funeral.
“There’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family,” royal biographer Tom Bower explained regarding the book’s delay.
“So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison,” he added after revealing King Charles is allegedly “hugely nervous” about the “time bomb” memoir.
Prince Harry was first offered a $20 million deal with Penguin House in July 2021 to compose the memoir. While it was initially due out in November, it was later delayed to early 2023. Then, following the Queen’s passing, it was delayed even further.
Sources told RadarOnline.com the publisher wants Harry to add a chapter about the Queen's death to make sure the book doesn't appear outdated by the release date.