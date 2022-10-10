‘Cruel Rubbish’: Netflix's ‘The Crown’ In Hot Water Over Plans To Air Prince Philip’s Alleged Affairs Just Weeks After Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Netflix’s The Crown is under fire over a controversial choice to air scenes depicting the late Prince Philip involved in extramarital affairs, just weeks after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nIn the series, Prince Philip and a close friend of the Royal family, Penny Knatchbull, 69, — who now has the title of Countess Mountbatten of Burma — will share an intimate scene together, suggesting they were more than just friends IRL. \n\nPrince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 73 years until his death just over eighteen months ago in April 2021.“Coming just weeks after the nation laid Her Majesty to rest next to Prince Philip, this is very distasteful and, quite frankly, cruel rubbish,” said the Queen’s former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, on the portrayal of his relationship with Knatchbull. \n\n“The truth is that Penny was a long-time friend of the whole family. Netflix are not interested in people’s feelings,” Arbiter continued. \n\nThe scene which has critics and Royalists furrowing their brows shows Prince Philip confiding in Knatchbull over issues with Queen Elizabeth as he touches Knatchbull’s hand in an intimate manner. \n\nDuring the scene, Philip explains to Knatchbull that he and the Queen have “grown in separate directions.”While it is true that Knatchbull had a relationship with both Prince Philip and the Queen, it’s unlikely the exchange ever happened. Knatchbull and Prince Philip grew closer following the death of her daughter, Leonora, 5, from kidney cancer. She was in attendance at both Philip and Queen Elizabeth II’s funerals. \n\n“It’s in exceedingly bad taste,” said Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward, while adding, “This is fiction. There’s no way in a million years he’d discuss his marriage with anybody. The royals probably won’t watch it for their own sanity.”\n\nWhether or not the actual Royal family will pay any attention to the scene of the upcoming season of The Crown — which hits Netflix on November 9 — is up for grabs.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on their own Netflix series, based on their lives as Royals. \n\nNow, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are working overtime to delay the release of the series that chronicles their first year of married life — scandals and drama included — and the build-up to the birth of their first child and son, Archie. \n\nWhat’s at stake? Potentially Royal titles for their two children, Archie and Lilibet. It’s alleged that King Charles III, who is displeased at the potential light the damning series could cast on the monarchy, is holding their titles hostage over the release of the Netflix show. \n\nAmid this new development, an official date has been set for the new King’s Coronation Ceremony — however, it's unlikely Harry and Meghan will be in attendance.