King Charles III Coronation Ceremony Set, Unlikely Prince Harry & Meghan Will Be In Attendance For the Sacred Festivities

The coronation date for King Charles III has officially been set, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ceremony is set to take place on June 3, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. \n\nWith ongoing drama between King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, it’s unlikely the couple will be in attendance for the event.\n\nNonetheless, the Royal family has made one thing clear: the tradition of the Crown and festivities will carry on — even without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.The Royal family has been in what appears to be an endless string of drama with each other, taking turns switching roles as each scandal and fight behind the palace walls comes to light. \n\nThe latest installment once again pits Harry and Meghan against the crown, as they attempt to stall their upcoming Netflix series due to the disapproval from Charles. \n\nHanging in the tension of the moment is not only the release of the series — which could have a potentially world-shattering view of the Royal family upon airing — but also Harry’s tell-all book deal, that’s reportedly worth $20 million. \n\nMore than money or adding to their list of achievements since stepping away from their Royal duties are the reputations of the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet.It’s rumored that Charles has been hesitant to give his grandchildren Royal titles, and amid potential scandals from the release of both the Netflix series and book, the soon-to-be official King could be holding the titles hostage.\n\nThe move could also be a result of disproval by Harry of Charles’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla. \n\nAs RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, sources close to the royals revealed that the Duke of Sussex made “nasty” remarks about his stepmother before his father’s ascension to the throne. \n\nThis, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly being “blindsided” by the late Queen Elizabeth’s decision to pass the throne to her son, Charles, keeping the young couple waiting in line, has caused a further divide behind the scenes for the Royals. \n\nThe final move by the Queen also pushed Prince Harry and Meghan further down the rank for control of the crown, placing them alongside a disgraced Prince Andrew.Palace sources have shared that while the tentative date is currently set for next summer, it could change. \n\nWhat is certain about the coronation ceremony, is that King Charles III will perform the ceremonial duties according to customs — albeit not on as grand of a stage as the King’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had for her coronation over seventy years ago. \n\nWhile Charles stepped in as King just two days following his mother’s passing, the title will not be official until the coronation ceremony, which follows a strict set of customs.Just as his mother had done before him, King Charles III is expected to sit on the throne — which is referred to as The Coronation Chair — and will wield the sovereign’s scepter and rod, each of which has its own symbolic meaning. \n\nThe scepter’s rod represents the King’s constitutional control of the nation, as the orb meticulously placed on top represents the Christian world. \n\nThe current king-in-waiting’s head will then be anointed with oil, blessed, and consecrated by the senior clergy. The crown of St. Edward will then be placed on his head, officially making him King of England.