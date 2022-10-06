Hollywood Hothead Christian Bale Downplays David O. Russell Making Amy Adams Cry On Set

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Adams admitted Russell was especially "hard" on her. "It was a lot," she said. "I was really just devastated on set."

Bale is starring in Russell's new film, Amsterdam, and he dished about the director's creative process, highlighting that different personalities can clash.

"I genuinely love the films that David and I have made, you know what I mean?" he told GQ, before sharing that he served as mediator between Russell and Adams when they were working on American Hustle.