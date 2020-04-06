Quiet On The Set: Temper Tantrums Stars Hope You Forget Remember these 9 celebrity temper tantrums that happened on the job?

Everybody has a bad day at work now and then. Sometimes people get stressed and sometimes can’t handle it. But most people don’t work in front of cameras and microphones that will save their bad day for all to see. You’ve seen celebrities have public meltdowns before. Well, these are the celebs who have brought their baggage into the office.

MORE: WENDY WILLIAMS APOLOGIZES FOR CRUDE JOKE ABOUT JOAQUIN PHOENIX’S CLEFT PALATE

Whether it’s Joaquin Phoenix and Jared Leto’s method acting going too far or Chevy Chase’s shocking use of the N-word, these are the meltdowns that happened live on set, for all to see.

MORE: CHEVY CHASE SHOWS OFF 110LB WEIGHT LOSS AFTER SECRET STOMACH SURGERY

Dig deep to see some of the most embarrassing temper tantrums that these stars have had at their workplace.