Wendy Williams Apologizes For Crude Joke About Joaquin Phoenix’s Cleft Palate Cher & other angry fans call for show host to be ‘fired’ amid scandal.

Wendy Williams apologized for her insensitive comments about Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip surgery scar — but some fans are still enraged over her remarks.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Williams, 55, joked about the Oscar-winner’s scar during a recent show segment. At the time, she said she finds the actor “oddly attractive.”

“When he shaves off his mustache he’s got a hairline fracture,” she said. “He’s got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate.”

The host then crudely hooked her finger under her lip to give it the appearance of a cleft palate — a common birth defect which occurs when a baby’s lip or mouth do not form properly during pregnancy.

Fans were instantly shocked by her actions, as were various celebrities.

Cher — who has long supported the cleft community through her volunteer work with the Children’s Craniofacial Association — shared a string of angry tweets.

“@WendyWilliams I Was Going To Try & Hold My Temper BUT IM SO F-NG ANGRY I CANT,” she wrote. “In 1985 I Made a Film Called ‘MASK’ THROUGH THAT FILM I BECAME INVOLVED WITH CHILDREN,& ADULTS WHO HAD CRANIOFACIAL ANOMALIES. YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THESE PPL GO THROUGH 20+ OPERATIONS BEFORE THEIR TEENS MUCH OF THE TIME THEY ARE IN PAIN,AFRAID,BUT HAVE HOPE THEY WILL LOOK NORMAL. THE [heartbreak] & FEAR THEIR PARENTS GO THROUGH IS UNBEARABLE.”

She then shared a screenshot of Williams pulling up her lip while talking about Phoenix, 45.

“IF YOUR MOM SAW WHAT YOU DID SHE’D BE ASHAMED. MY MOM TAUGHT ME TO LOVE & HELP PPL IN PAIN,” Cher, 73, tweeted. “WHO ARE U U SHOULD B FIRED.”

After Williams issued her apology, Cher still wasn’t having it.

“THERE IS NO APOLOGY FOR WHAT SHE DID…. & LAUGHED

ABOUT,” she tweeted. “I KNOW THESE CHILDREN,& ADULTS.THEY GO THROUGH HELL,THEIR PARENTS GO THROUGH HELL Fk Her Apology.

SHE WANTS TO KEEP HER JOB I CANT CONTAIN MY ANGER.”

“SHE WILL BE JUDGED FOR THIS FOREVER,” the “Believe” singer added.

While Cher may have been the most outspoken, she wasn’t the only celebrity who slammed Williams.

British TV star Carol Vorderman tweeted: “As Ambassador for Cleft Lip and Palate Association, I really am disgusted by this @wendywilliams. Mimicking a cleft lip, and making a joke about it, is disgraceful. Have you any idea the pain and operations a child with cleft must go through as they grow?”

CLAPA Community — the Cleft Lip and Palate Association — also called Williams out, writing in a Twitter statement: “CLAPA is calling on @WendyWilliams to issue a public, on air apology for her ignorant, offensive actions on her show this week, and to educate herself about the reality of cleft lip and palate around the world.”

But the comments Williams responded to most were those of Canadian football player Adam Bighill. The athlete — who was born with the condition and whose baby son Beau also has a cleft palate — tweeted at her for four days straight following her insensitive actions.

“Day 3 We are still waiting for a @WendyWilliams apology to the cleft community,” he wrote in a tweet that was shared by many friends and fans. “Outside of that, seeing everyone come together on social media to rally around her comments and actions has been truly amazing. It’s clear we are making progress towards being able to #endbullying.”

The football star — who accused Williams of “bullying” — then shared a photo of him in the hospital with son Beau.

“Today is Beau’s big day. He is getting his lip repaired today in Winnipeg by the fantastic Dr. Ross. Thanks to everyone who has reached out, and in advance, thanks for any of your well wishes for Beau. He is so loved! #cleftstrong #1in700 #cleftcutie,” he wrote in the caption.

Today is Beau’s big day. He is getting his lip repaired today in Winnipeg by the fantastic Dr. Ross. Thanks to everyone who has reached out, and in advance, thanks for any of your well wishes for Beau. He is so loved! #cleftstrong #1in700 #cleftcutie pic.twitter.com/n3MxaLvl5f — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 15, 2020

With that, Williams was prompted to share an apology.

“I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community,” she tweeted.

“Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best,” Bighill, 31, replied.