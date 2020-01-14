Wendy Williams Claps Back At Howard Stern After His Radio Hall Of Fame Snub 'I'm tired of fighting with you, man,' the daytime hosts admits.

Wendy Williams is clapping back at Howard Stern after he slammed her for making it into the Radio Hall of Fame before him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On his radio show Monday, January 14, the Shock Jock, 66, criticized award shows for failing to include radio as a category. He then took down the daytime host during his critique.

“The guy who invented the Hall is named Bruce DuMont. I don’t know him. I don’t know what credibility the National Radio Hall of Fame has,” Stern said. “I mean, the guy’s trying to get something going. I’m fine with that, but…it’s just something that, for years — no offense to Wendy Williams — but they put Wendy Williams in before me.’’

But the following day, on Tuesday January 15, the Wendy Williams Show host, 55, fired back at the radio mogul.

“The king has also spoken, about me, again. I’m talking about the king of all media: Howard Stern,” Williams said during her opening monologue. “Now you look here Howard, I’m tired of fighting with you, man. Why do you always have to fight with me? Because you think I’m the low-lying fruit? Why? Because you’re scared to work with Tom Joyner? Why are you and I always fighting? I wasn’t fighting with you, I’m minding my own business.”

Her comments came after years of feuding with Stern, who has long criticized Williams over her daytime show.

“He is annoyed that the elite people aren’t including radio in the categories. Then, he goes on to be annoyed at the National Radio Hall of Fame,” Williams said. “Now, there are a few bootleg ones but there’s only one real one and it is out in Chicago. I was inducted back in 2011. My whole family was there, it was like a big deal, you know what I’m saying.”

Stern was inducted a year after Williams in 2012.

“He said no offense, Wendy Williams, they put her in before me. Howard, I was offended,” the host admitted. “I admire you Howard Stern. They were wrong for that, but don’t hate on me, because I got in before you.”

She added: “Howard, all I am saying is, keep your hundreds of thousands of dollars, your beautiful wife Beth, all of those animals that you will rescue and be happy, man, and stop hating on me because I don’t hate you.”

Radar readers recall back in March 2019, Stern went on an epic rant against the daytime host, calling her a “jealous b**tch” and a “c**t.”

“You are nobody to me. You’ll never be me. You’ll never be me. You can pretend to be me, you can pretend to be like me, but you’re not,” Stern said of Williams at the time. “You don’t have my wit and you don’t have my talent. You couldn’t have that career. You’re a fly.”

He eventually apologized to Williams on air and she responded to his harsh words by saying he is still her idol.

The stars also had a somewhat harsh confrontation in 2017, when Williams joked that Stern was a “star f***er” during an interview on his radio show, and the host got defensive. In 2019, Williams also called the radio mogul “so Hollywood,” and accused him of having lost his edge.