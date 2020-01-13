Howard Stern Slams Award Shows For Excluding Radio Category Ahead Of 2020 Oscars 'Radio has bigger audiences than films do!' Shock Jock says.

Howard Stern is not happy with the way award shows are set up.

The Shock Jock, who turned 66 on Sunday, January 12, is slamming the star-studded ceremonies ahead of the 2020 Oscars for not including a radio category, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, January 13, the radio mogul asked co-host Robin Quivers on The Stern Show why she thinks the Golden Globes honor TV, film, and “all sorts of entertainment“ but not radio.

“Why an’t they give out a couple of radio awards” he asked. “Why is radio not entertainment?”

“It is entertainment,” Quivers, 67, replied. “It is the forgotten, important medium.”

“Like radio has big reach, millions of people listen to it. It’s got bigger audiences than films do. So, every once in a while, why they don’t have a radio category as opposed to a radio hall of fame where we are ostracized into some lame event?” Stern continued.

Quivers responded that one category for radio wouldn’t work.

“Yeah but you like honor, and you can just say ‘and now for radio,’ you can say ‘best performance by a radio guy,'” Stern explained, adding he’d “even be okay if they even honored Rush Limbaugh.”

Stern — who has been in the radio business for over 40 years — was inducted into the radio Hall of Fame in 2012 and has since slammed the organization. In a 2012 interview with Time Out Chicago, he relentlessly attacked the hall’s director, Bruce DuMont, arguing the only reason he finally got inducted so many years into his radio career was to boost the profile of the “little-known Hall of Fame.”

“The guy who invented the Hall is named Bruce DuMont. I don’t know him. I don’t know what credibility the National Radio Hall of Fame has. I mean, the guy’s trying to get something going. I’m fine with that, but…it’s just something that, for years — no offense to Wendy Williams — but they put Wendy Williams in before me.’’

It appears Stern is more interested on winning an Academy Award.