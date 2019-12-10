Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Howard Stern slammed Simon Cowell again over the America’s Got Talent scandal, ripping his nemesis apart in a shocking rant.

As his side-kick Robin Quivers read the news that Cowell was lawyering up after Gabrielle Union outed the troubles on the NBC show when she was fired, the shock jock didn’t hide his disdain for Cowell.

“How can he get a lawyer? He’s disgusting,” he said about the British TV judge.

Stern ripped into Cowell personally. “You’ve got a wife? He’ll f**k it,” he said about Cowell’s romance with Lauren Silverman, the mother of his 5-year-old son, Eric, who was married when the star got her pregnant in 2013.

“I don’t care if he is right or wrong, I want NBC to fire him,” Stern groused, adding: “I would love to work on that show.”

Union reportedly complained about Cowell smoking cigarettes inside the AGT studio, but NBC executives told her they couldn’t do anything to stop him.

“I’d be like ‘Simon, put out that cigarette or I’ll beat your f**king head in. Motherf**ker,” Stern said about Cowell.

Quivers weighed in, telling her boss, “I can’t wait until we ship him back to England.”

Radar readers know the bad blood exploded with the 2015 Sony email hack. The messages seemingly showed Cowell was encouraging executives to fire Stern from AGT and hire him instead. Stern was a judge on the show for four seasons, from 2011 to 2015. After he left the show, Cowell immediately replaced him.