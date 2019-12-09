Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Artie Lange Still Sober Despite Suspicions Of Relapse After Wine Photo Surfaces 'He is going on 11 months clean,' rep reveals to Radar.

Artie Lange is still sober despite suspicions that the comic had relapsed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In a photo that surfaced online, the troubled funnyman is seen at the NYC Comedy Cellar alongside fellow comedian Colin Quinn. The two were snapped sitting at a table with bottle of wine — leading fans to wonder if Lange is once again off the wagon.

Several fans took to Reddit to express their concerns the comic had relapsed.

“Doesn’t sobriety include no wine? I’m shocked. I really hope Artie didn’t drink that,” one fan expressed.

“Bottle of wine. Artie slumped. 0 days sober,” another fan wrote.

“Just a couple of sober dudes enjoying some wine,” another added.

But a rep for Lange exclusively told Radar that fans need not worry and Lange, 51, is nearing “11 months” of sobriety.

“Artie has not relapsed. He is going on 11 months clean,” Tommy Nicchi told Radar. “That’s his water in front of him, like it’s Colin’s coffee in front of him.”

“Neither the gum on the table, nor the newspaper are Artie’s either,” Nicchi clarified. “This is a table at The Comedy Cellar that all comedians sit at and come/go before and after their performances.”

He added: “Artie Lange and Colin Quinn are BOTH clean and sober.”

This will mark Lange’s longest run of sobriety after years of struggling with drug addiction.

As Radar readers know, Lange was arrested back in May after failing to comply with the terms of his probation. This stemmed from an initial 2017 arrest for cocaine possession.

The comic had spent nearly two months in jail before returning to a halfway house to complete a six-month court ordered rehab program.

After his successful completion of the program, Lange made his triumphant comeback and explained that time in jail and thinking about his mother both contributed to helping him stay sober.