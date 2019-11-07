Artie Lange Admits Being On Howard Stern Show Helped Him Get Drugs The 52-year-old revealed seeing his mom in pain inspired his sobriety.

Artie Lange is nine months sober and healthier than ever, and now he’s telling all about his chaotic journey with drugs in a bombshell interview.

The 52-year old comic sat down with Joe Rogan where he got candid about everything from his 35 years as a drug addict to his time on The Stern Show.

One the more shocking moments of the interview was when he admitted that The Stern Show https://radaronline.com/tag/howard-stern/ enabled his addiction.

Lange also spoke at great lengths about how his mom was at the center of why he wanted so desperately to get clean after years of putting her through a lot of pain.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Lange was forced into an intensive 8-month drug court program after he failed his drug tests and broke probation. His legal woes stem from an initial 2017 arrest for cocaine possession.

The troubled comic had been battling addiction and diabetes for most of his life. Lange revealed how lucky he feels to be alive and is not sure how he has been able to survive as long as he has.

For all of Lange’s most shocking revelations in this in-depth interview, scroll down the Radar gallery.