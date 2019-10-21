Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Artie Lange Tells All On Heroin, 'Hookers' & Howard Stern In Comeback Performance The comic completed an intensive seven-month drug court program in September.

Artie Lange has had his fair share of troubles in the past few years, including jail stints and several rehab stays.

Most recently, Howard Stern‘s former sidekick spent seven months in an intensive drug court program in an effort to stay clean.

The 51-year-old comic has broken his probation one too many times. During his months at a sober house, Lange was sent back to jail after he failed to comply with the probation terms.

As Radar exclusively reported, Lange was arrested back in May after an official revealed he was “non-compliant.”

“All the stories gave the impression he was doing great, but that is not the case,” the official added.

His current legal woes stem from an initial 2017 arrest for cocaine and heroin possession, though he has struggled with drug addiction for years.

In May, Stern gave a rare interview in which he admitted he loved his one-time sidekick but reached a point where he had to let him go.

“What’s happening with Artie makes me very sad. We’ve lost touch, and that’s my doing,” Stern admitted. “I got my fingers crossed for the guy. And it wasn’t a clean break.”

“It was many years of wanting Artie to get help. I know that a lot of fans want me to talk about Artie and feel it’s a cop-out for me not to. I’ll take that. I don’t want to do anything that would rock his boat.”

“I get sad talking about Artie. He was a tremendous contributor. But we had to move on.”

In response, Lange revealed he was hoping to reach out to the Shock Jock to apologize and possibly make an appearance on The Stern Show once again.

Now, following his release from drug court, Lange revealed his comeback comedy tour with the first show in Bridgeport, CT on October 18.

Radar was there to catch the biggest revelations from his stand up.

Lange insists he is now sober and staying away from drugs. Could this finally be his comeback? Scroll through the Radar gallery to see the most shocking moments.