Howard, Elton, Sharon & More! Simon Cowell's Top Nastiest Feuds Exposed On His 60th Birthday The music mogul has picked fights with some of Hollywood's hottest celebs.

Simon Cowell turns 60 on Monday, October 7, but don’t expect a high turnout at his party!

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the snarky reality show judge and producer has fostered a laundry list of feuds with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

One of his most explosive recent feuds, with former X Factor host Sharon Osbourne.

In March, Osbourne, 66, claimed Cowell kicked her off the British version of the popular reality competition for allegedly being too old.

Appearing on The Talk, the English star revealed that she turned down the opportunity to be a judge on The Masked Singer because she was signed on to do another show at the time.

“I was signed to go to England, and then Simon Cowell changed his mind and thought I was too old,” Osbourne, said. “Simon goes, ‘She’s old. We need somebody young,’” she added, not clarifying how she learned of the claims.

The star — who recently admitted she thinks she suffers from Tourette’s syndrome — then went on to bash Cowell for his alleged dismissal of her.

So if you want young, fire yourself and get rid of those man t*ts,” she said.

But in an interview with The Mirror on Friday, Cowell cleared the air, saying the two had buried the hatchet – and not in each other’s backs!

“I phoned her up the other day and said “Look, I’ll be honest with you, how could I criticize you for being mouthy when it’s the reason I hired you in the first place,” he told the paper. “Sharon gets a bit carried away but deep down she’s got real affection for the shows.

“There’s absolutely no bad blood at all and I like I said, when people think I’m annoyed with her, I’m not! She’s a good friend and always will be.”

But Cowell has discovered that good friends are hard to find. Take a look back at some of Simon’s biggest feuds in this Radar gallery.